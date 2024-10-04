Tata Motors share are up by 1.39%, Nifty up by 0.42%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹ 933.85 and closed at ₹ 938.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 941.80 and a low of ₹ 920. Overall, the day saw a positive movement in the stock price.

Tata Motors Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:10 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹938.85, 1.39% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82733.24, up by 0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹941.8 and a low of ₹920 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 977.83 10 973.89 20 996.39 50 1047.39 100 1010.02 300 954.41

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹944.6, ₹960.1, & ₹969.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹919.3, ₹909.5, & ₹894.0.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 95.91% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.98 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.69% with a target price of ₹1180.00.

The company has a 41.86% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 18.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.16% in june to 4.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.18% in june to 18.12% in the september quarter.