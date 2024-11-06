Tata Motors Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Tata Motors share price are up by 0.18%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 848.7 and closed at 836.95. The stock reached a high of 848.7 and a low of 826 during the day.

Published6 Nov 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Tata MotorsShare Price Today on 06-11-2024
Tata MotorsShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:01 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price 836.95, 0.18% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80190.6, up by 0.9%. The stock has hit a high of 848.7 and a low of 826 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5847.95
10864.35
20892.24
50967.31
100998.29
300969.83

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 845.63, 855.77, & 868.23, whereas it has key support levels at 823.03, 810.57, & 800.43.

Tata Motors Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 43.18% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% & ROA of 9.00% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.20 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 37.05% with a target price of 1147.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.76% MF holding, & 20.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.52% in june to 4.76% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.12% in june to 20.54% in the september quarter.

Tata Motors share price has gained 0.18% today to trade at 836.95 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.75% & 0.9% each respectively.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:10 AM IST
