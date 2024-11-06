Tata Motors Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Tata Motors share price are up by 0.19%, Nifty up by 0.84%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹ 848.7 and closed at ₹ 837. The stock reached a high of ₹ 848.7 and a low of ₹ 826 during the trading session.

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 13:01 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹837, 0.19% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80201.4, up by 0.91%. The stock has hit a high of ₹848.7 and a low of ₹826 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 847.95 10 864.35 20 892.24 50 967.31 100 998.29 300 969.83

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹845.63, ₹855.77, & ₹868.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹823.03, ₹810.57, & ₹800.43.

Tata Motors Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 42.84% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% & ROA of 9.00% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.20 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 37.04% with a target price of ₹1147.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.76% MF holding, & 20.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.52% in june to 4.76% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.12% in june to 20.54% in the september quarter.