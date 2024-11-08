Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Tata Motors Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Tata Motors share price are down by -2.02%, Nifty down by -0.23%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Tata Motors share price are down by -2.02%, Nifty down by -0.23%

Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors had an opening price of 821.05 and closed at 803.20. The stock reached a high of 823.15 and a low of 802.40 during the day.

Tata MotorsShare Price Today on 08-11-2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:01 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price 803.2, -2.02% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79343.63, down by -0.25%. The stock has hit a high of 823.15 and a low of 802.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5835.51
10852.06
20882.82
50956.96
100995.13
300970.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 837.35, 852.7, & 862.55, whereas it has key support levels at 812.15, 802.3, & 786.95.

Tata Motors Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 109.17% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% & ROA of 9.00% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.06 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 42.80% with a target price of 1147.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.76% MF holding, & 20.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.52% in june to 4.76% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.12% in june to 20.54% in the september quarter.

Tata Motors share price down -2.02% today to trade at 803.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, Jupiter Wagons, Force Motors are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.23% & -0.25% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.