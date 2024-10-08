Tata Motors share are down by -1.84%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 918.1 and closed at 911. The stock reached a high of 918.1 and a low of 893.9 during the day.

Published8 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:01 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price 911, -1.84% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81401.09, up by 0.43%. The stock has hit a high of 918.1 and a low of 893.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5957.83
10966.59
20981.78
501043.94
1001008.58
300956.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 943.07, 958.13, & 972.07, whereas it has key support levels at 914.07, 900.13, & 885.07.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.99 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 29.31% with a target price of 1178.00.

The company has a 41.86% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 18.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.16% in june to 4.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.18% in june to 18.12% in the september quarter.

Tata Motors share price down -1.84% today to trade at 911 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, Jupiter Wagons, Force Motors are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.68% & 0.43% each respectively.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Tata Motors share are down by -1.84%, Nifty up by 0.68%

