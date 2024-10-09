Tata Motors share are up by 2.08%, Nifty up by 0.63%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 929.95 and closed at 939. The stock reached a high of 945.5 and a low of 925.25 during the session.

Published9 Oct 2024
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:01 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price 939, 2.08% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81885.04, up by 0.31%. The stock has hit a high of 945.5 and a low of 925.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5944.97
10962.28
20975.75
501040.68
1001008.24
300957.56

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 935.2, 945.65, & 966.3, whereas it has key support levels at 904.1, 883.45, & 873.0.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 76.12% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.93 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.71% with a target price of 1171.00.

The company has a 41.86% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 18.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.16% in june to 4.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.18% in june to 18.12% in the september quarter.

Tata Motors share price up 2.08% today to trade at 939 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Ashok Leyland are falling today, but its peers Maruti Suzuki India, Jupiter Wagons, Force Motors are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.63% & 0.31% each respectively.

First Published:9 Oct 2024
Business NewsMarketsTata Motors share are up by 2.08%, Nifty up by 0.63%

