Tata Motors share are up by 2.08%, Nifty up by 0.63%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹ 929.95 and closed at ₹ 939. The stock reached a high of ₹ 945.5 and a low of ₹ 925.25 during the session.

Tata Motors Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:01 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹939, 2.08% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81885.04, up by 0.31%. The stock has hit a high of ₹945.5 and a low of ₹925.25 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 944.97 10 962.28 20 975.75 50 1040.68 100 1008.24 300 957.56

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹935.2, ₹945.65, & ₹966.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹904.1, ₹883.45, & ₹873.0.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 76.12% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.93 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.71% with a target price of ₹1171.00.

The company has a 41.86% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 18.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.16% in june to 4.52% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 18.18% in june to 18.12% in the september quarter.