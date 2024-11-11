Tata Motors Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Tata Motors share price are up by 2.09%, Nifty up by 0.74%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 800.05 and closed at 822.55. The stock reached a high of 831.20 and a low of 791.70 during the day. Overall, it experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Published11 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Tata MotorsShare Price Today on 11-11-2024
Tata MotorsShare Price Today on 11-11-2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price 822.55, 2.09% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79969.76, up by 0.61%. The stock has hit a high of 831.2 and a low of 791.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5824.93
10836.44
20866.13
50940.83
100990.13
300969.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 817.5, 831.35, & 839.55, whereas it has key support levels at 795.45, 787.25, & 773.4.

Tata Motors Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 410.05% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% & ROA of 9.00% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.94 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 34.95% with a target price of 1110.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.76% MF holding, & 20.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.52% in june to 4.76% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.12% in june to 20.54% in the september quarter.

Tata Motors share price up 2.09% today to trade at 822.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jupiter Wagons, Force Motors are falling today, but its peers Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.74% & 0.61% each respectively.

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsTata Motors Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Tata Motors share price are up by 2.09%, Nifty up by 0.74%

Tata Motors share price

822.50
12:02 PM | 11 NOV 2024
16.8 (2.09%)

Tata Steel share price

145.95
12:02 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-1.6 (-1.08%)

Ashok Leyland share price

227.15
12:02 PM | 11 NOV 2024
5.15 (2.32%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

140.40
12:02 PM | 11 NOV 2024
0 (0%)
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Wipro share price

580.00
12:00 PM | 11 NOV 2024
11.15 (1.96%)

Coforge share price

8,055.50
12:00 PM | 11 NOV 2024
101.65 (1.28%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

731.40
11:59 AM | 11 NOV 2024
-1.65 (-0.23%)

Page Industries share price

47,445.60
11:49 AM | 11 NOV 2024
-542.2 (-1.13%)
Asian Paints share price

2,551.45
12:00 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-217.8 (-7.86%)

Aarti Industries share price

438.30
12:00 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-36.45 (-7.68%)

CE Info Systems share price

1,898.55
11:59 AM | 11 NOV 2024
-157.25 (-7.65%)

Equitas Small Finance Bank share price

64.86
12:00 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-3.83 (-5.58%)
ITI share price

332.65
12:00 PM | 11 NOV 2024
29.05 (9.57%)

Power Finance Corp share price

485.40
11:59 AM | 11 NOV 2024
35.95 (8%)

Biocon share price

340.50
11:59 AM | 11 NOV 2024
19.25 (5.99%)

Endurance Technologies share price

2,560.70
11:58 AM | 11 NOV 2024
135.4 (5.58%)
