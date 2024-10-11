Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Today on : Tata Motors share are up by 0.27%, Nifty down by -0.26%

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price 931.4, 0.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81374.41, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of 936.9 and a low of 929 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5928.76
10953.30
20965.00
501033.02
1001008.06
300959.65

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 945.58, 961.17, & 978.38, whereas it has key support levels at 912.78, 895.57, & 879.98.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.00 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.72% with a target price of 1171.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 18.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.16% in june to 4.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.18% in june to 18.12% in the september quarter.

Tata Motors share price up 0.27% today to trade at 931.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Maruti Suzuki India are falling today, but its peers Ashok Leyland, Jupiter Wagons, Force Motors are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.26% & -0.29% each respectively.

