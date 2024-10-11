Tata Motors Share Price Today on : Tata Motors share are up by 0.27%, Nifty down by -0.26%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹ 930.1 and closed at ₹ 931.4. The stock reached a high of ₹ 936.9 and a low of ₹ 929 during the day.

Tata Motors Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹931.4, 0.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81374.41, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹936.9 and a low of ₹929 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 928.76 10 953.30 20 965.00 50 1033.02 100 1008.06 300 959.65

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹945.58, ₹961.17, & ₹978.38, whereas it has key support levels at ₹912.78, ₹895.57, & ₹879.98.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.00 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.72% with a target price of ₹1171.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 18.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.16% in june to 4.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.18% in june to 18.12% in the september quarter.