Tata Motors Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Tata Motors share price are down by -1.25%, Nifty down by -0.04%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 12 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹ 805 and closed at ₹ 794.7. The stock reached a high of ₹ 813.45 and a low of ₹ 794 during the day.

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 11:06 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹794.7, -1.25% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79503.54, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹813.45 and a low of ₹794 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 824.93 10 836.44 20 866.13 50 940.83 100 990.13 300 969.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹827.1, ₹848.9, & ₹866.6, whereas it has key support levels at ₹787.6, ₹769.9, & ₹748.1.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 91.93% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% & ROA of 9.00% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.05 & P/B is at 3.34. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.21% with a target price of ₹1003.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.76% MF holding, & 20.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 4.52% in june to 4.76% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.12% in june to 20.54% in the september quarter.