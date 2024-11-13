Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Tata Motors share price are up by 0.17%, Nifty down by -0.44%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Tata Motors share price are up by 0.17%, Nifty down by -0.44%

Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 785.8 and closed slightly higher at 786.3. The stock reached a high of 792.6 during the day, while the lowest price recorded was 775.45. Overall, the stock showed a modest upward movement.

Tata MotorsShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:08 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price 786.3, 0.17% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78226.55, down by -0.57%. The stock has hit a high of 792.6 and a low of 775.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5824.93
10836.44
20866.13
50940.83
100990.13
300970.25

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 804.73, 824.32, & 835.18, whereas it has key support levels at 774.28, 763.42, & 743.83.

Tata Motors Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% & ROA of 9.00% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.87 & P/B is at 3.25.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.51% with a target price of 979.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.76% MF holding, & 20.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.52% in june to 4.76% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.12% in june to 20.54% in the september quarter.

Tata Motors share price up 0.17% today to trade at 786.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, Force Motors are falling today, but its peers Jupiter Wagons are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.44% & -0.57% each respectively.

