Tata Motors Share Price Today on : Tata Motors share are up by 0.7%, Nifty up by 0.46%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:21 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹937.5, 0.7% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81909.12, up by 0.65%. The stock has hit a high of ₹939.6 and a low of ₹927.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 929.38 10 943.60 20 959.89 50 1023.84 100 1007.73 300 960.48

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹936.05, ₹940.6, & ₹944.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹927.8, ₹924.1, & ₹919.55.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was -29.27% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.02 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.16% with a target price of ₹1164.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 18.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.16% in june to 4.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.18% in june to 18.12% in the september quarter.