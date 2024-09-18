Tata Motors share are up by 0.19%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹ 979 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 976.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 984.2 and a low of ₹ 973.55 during the day.

Tata Motors Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:00 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹976.85, 0.19% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83247.23, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹984.2 and a low of ₹973.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 995.55 10 1029.95 20 1059.52 50 1055.45 100 1013.42 300 939.51

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹994.77, ₹1014.13, & ₹1031.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹957.87, ₹940.33, & ₹920.97.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was -7.42% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.40 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.87% with a target price of ₹1180.76.

The company has a 41.86% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 18.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.16% in june to 4.52% in the september quarter.