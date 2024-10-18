Tata Motors Share Price Today on : Tata Motors share are up by 2.05%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 895.4 and closed at 910. The stock reached a high of 911.5 and a low of 886.35 during the session.

Published18 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Tata Motors Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price 910, 2.05% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81050.02, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 911.5 and a low of 886.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5922.48
10925.62
20949.75
501013.73
1001006.73
300964.66

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 909.53, 925.07, & 934.78, whereas it has key support levels at 884.28, 874.57, & 859.03.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.68 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.48% with a target price of 1151.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.76% MF holding, & 20.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.52% in june to 4.76% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.12% in june to 20.54% in the september quarter.

Tata Motors share price up 2.05% today to trade at 910 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Jupiter Wagons, Force Motors are falling today, but its peers Ashok Leyland are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.12% & 0.05% each respectively.

First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
