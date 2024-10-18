Tata Motors Share Price Today on : Tata Motors share are up by 2.05%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹ 895.4 and closed at ₹ 910. The stock reached a high of ₹ 911.5 and a low of ₹ 886.35 during the session.

Tata Motors Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹910, 2.05% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81050.02, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹911.5 and a low of ₹886.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 922.48 10 925.62 20 949.75 50 1013.73 100 1006.73 300 964.66

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹909.53, ₹925.07, & ₹934.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹884.28, ₹874.57, & ₹859.03.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.68 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.48% with a target price of ₹1151.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.76% MF holding, & 20.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.52% in june to 4.76% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.12% in june to 20.54% in the september quarter.