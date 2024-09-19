Tata Motors share are down by -0.02%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹ 968.9 and closed at ₹ 962. The stock reached a high of ₹ 978.9 and a low of ₹ 959.2 during the day.

Tata Motors Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:00 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹962.25, -0.02% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83111.68, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹978.9 and a low of ₹959.2 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 983.46 10 1018.90 20 1053.93 50 1055.07 100 1013.28 300 940.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹976.53, ₹993.42, & ₹1002.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹950.43, ₹941.22, & ₹924.33.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 74.01% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.29 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 41.86% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 18.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.16% in june to 4.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.18% in june to 18.12% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}