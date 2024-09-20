Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Tata Motors share are up by 0.56%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Tata Motors share are up by 0.56%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 969.95 and closed at 972.75. The stock reached a high of 977.5 and a low of 950.05 during the session.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price 972.75, 0.56% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84429.44, up by 1.5%. The stock has hit a high of 977.5 and a low of 950.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5980.74
101007.10
201047.80
501054.27
1001012.93
300942.37

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 980.42, 990.83, & 1002.77, whereas it has key support levels at 958.07, 946.13, & 935.72.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 51.37% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.33 .

The company has a 41.86% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 18.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.16% in june to 4.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.18% in june to 18.12% in the september quarter.

Tata Motors share price has gained 0.56% today to trade at 972.75 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.21% & 1.5% each respectively.

