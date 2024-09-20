Tata Motors share are up by 0.56%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|980.74
|10
|1007.10
|20
|1047.80
|50
|1054.27
|100
|1012.93
|300
|942.37
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹980.42, ₹990.83, & ₹1002.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹958.07, ₹946.13, & ₹935.72.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 51.37% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22%
The company has a 41.86% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 18.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 5.16% in june to 4.52% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 18.18% in june to 18.12% in the september quarter.
