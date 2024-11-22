Tata Motors Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Tata Motors share price are up by 0.94%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:25 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹781, 0.94% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78046.27, up by 1.15%. The stock has hit a high of ₹786.2 and a low of ₹775.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 780.21 10 800.64 20 828.54 50 905.24 100 979.38 300 970.23

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹785.33, ₹797.17, & ₹806.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹764.03, ₹754.57, & ₹742.73.

Tata Motors Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 40.88% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.97% with a target price of ₹976.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.58% MF holding, & 20.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.04% in june to 10.58% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.12% in june to 20.54% in the september quarter.