Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Tata Motors Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Tata Motors share price are up by 0.94%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Tata Motors share price are up by 0.94%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 775.15 and closed at 781. The stock reached a high of 786.2 and a low of 775.15, indicating a relatively stable trading session with slight upward movement.

Tata MotorsShare Price Today on 22-11-2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:25 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price 781, 0.94% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78046.27, up by 1.15%. The stock has hit a high of 786.2 and a low of 775.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5780.21
10800.64
20828.54
50905.24
100979.38
300970.23

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 785.33, 797.17, & 806.63, whereas it has key support levels at 764.03, 754.57, & 742.73.

Tata Motors Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 40.88% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.97% with a target price of 976.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.58% MF holding, & 20.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.04% in june to 10.58% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.12% in june to 20.54% in the september quarter.

Tata Motors share price has gained 0.94% today to trade at 781 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.21% & 1.15% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.