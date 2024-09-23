Tata Motors share are down by -0.33%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 977.25 and closed at 968.50. The stock reached a high of 979 and a low of 967.50 during the day.

Published23 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:00 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price 968, -0.33% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84700.02, up by 0.18%. The stock has hit a high of 979 and a low of 968 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5972.81
10989.23
201037.05
501052.64
1001012.38
300943.96

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 982.65, 993.8, & 1010.1, whereas it has key support levels at 955.2, 938.9, & 927.75.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 38.44% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.37 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.98% with a target price of 1180.76.

The company has a 41.86% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 18.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.16% in june to 4.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.18% in june to 18.12% in the september quarter.

Tata Motors share price down -0.33% today to trade at 968 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Force Motors are falling today, but its peers Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, Jupiter Wagons are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.18% each respectively.

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

