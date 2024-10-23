Tata Motors Share Price Today on : Tata Motors share are up by 0.4%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹ 879.95 and closed at ₹ 882.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 884.45 and a low of ₹ 863.75 during the day.

Tata Motors Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:00 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹882.85, 0.4% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80413.11, up by 0.24%. The stock has hit a high of ₹884.45 and a low of ₹863.75 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 905.89 10 917.63 20 939.95 50 1006.22 100 1005.21 300 966.13

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹899.98, ₹918.07, & ₹930.38, whereas it has key support levels at ₹869.58, ₹857.27, & ₹839.18.

Tata Motors Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 78.21% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.78 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 29.92% with a target price of ₹1147.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.76% MF holding, & 20.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.52% in june to 4.76% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 18.12% in june to 20.54% in the september quarter.