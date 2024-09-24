Tata Motors share are up by 0.5%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 974.7 and closed at 976.55. The stock reached a high of 985 and a low of 972.6 during the day.

Published24 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 12:00 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price 976.55, 0.5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84831.09, down by -0.11%. The stock has hit a high of 985 and a low of 972.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5972.81
10989.23
201037.05
501052.64
1001012.38
300943.96

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 979.12, 985.48, & 991.97, whereas it has key support levels at 966.27, 959.78, & 953.42.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 112.52% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.37 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.91% with a target price of 1180.76.

The company has a 41.86% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 18.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.16% in june to 4.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.18% in june to 18.12% in the september quarter.

Tata Motors share price up 0.5% today to trade at 976.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jupiter Wagons, Force Motors are falling today, but its peers Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.06% & -0.11% each respectively.

First Published:24 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Tata Motors share are up by 0.5%, Nifty down by -0.06%

