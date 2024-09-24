Tata Motors share are up by 0.5%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 12:00 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹976.55, 0.5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84831.09, down by -0.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹985 and a low of ₹972.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 972.81 10 989.23 20 1037.05 50 1052.64 100 1012.38 300 943.96

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹979.12, ₹985.48, & ₹991.97, whereas it has key support levels at ₹966.27, ₹959.78, & ₹953.42.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 112.52% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.37 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.91% with a target price of ₹1180.76.

The company has a 41.86% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 18.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.16% in june to 4.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.18% in june to 18.12% in the september quarter.