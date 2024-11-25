Tata Motors Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Tata Motors share price are up by 1.64%, Nifty up by 1.69%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 809.35 and closed at 804.20. The stock reached a high of 810 and a low of 800.40 during the day.

Published25 Nov 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Tata Motors Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:08 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price 804.2, 1.64% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80450.97, up by 1.69%. The stock has hit a high of 810 and a low of 800.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5778.93
10789.63
20818.96
50895.06
100975.40
300969.18

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 800.28, 806.57, & 819.13, whereas it has key support levels at 781.43, 768.87, & 762.58.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 49.60% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% & ROA of 9.00% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.93 & P/B is at 3.28.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.36% with a target price of 976.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.58% MF holding, & 20.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.04% in june to 10.58% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.12% in june to 20.54% in the september quarter.

Tata Motors share price has gained 1.64% today to trade at 804.2 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.69% & 1.69% each respectively.

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 11:08 AM IST
