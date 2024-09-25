Tata Motors share are down by -1.68%, Nifty down by -0.16%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 12:00 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹960.7, -1.68% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84807.43, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹983 and a low of ₹960 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 969.52 10 982.54 20 1031.02 50 1051.66 100 1012.05 300 945.32

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹984.07, ₹990.73, & ₹996.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹971.67, ₹965.93, & ₹959.27.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 86.78% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.42 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.91% with a target price of ₹1180.76.

The company has a 41.86% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 18.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.16% in june to 4.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.18% in june to 18.12% in the september quarter.