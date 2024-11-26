Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Tata Motors Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Tata Motors share price are down by -0.18%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Tata Motors share price are down by -0.18%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 797.8 and closed at 795.4. The stock reached a high of 801.8 and a low of 792.2 during the day.

Tata MotorsShare Price Today on 26-11-2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:29 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price 795.4, -0.18% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80015.03, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of 801.8 and a low of 792.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5778.93
10789.63
20818.96
50895.06
100975.40
300969.18

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 807.12, 816.73, & 823.47, whereas it has key support levels at 790.77, 784.03, & 774.42.

Tata Motors Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 9.26% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% & ROA of 9.00% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.97 & P/B is at 3.30.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.71% with a target price of 976.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.58% MF holding, & 20.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.04% in june to 10.58% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.12% in june to 20.54% in the september quarter.

Tata Motors share price down -0.18% today to trade at 795.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland are falling today, but its peers Jupiter Wagons, Force Motors are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.05% & -0.12% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.