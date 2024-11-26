Tata Motors Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Tata Motors share price are down by -0.18%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹ 797.8 and closed at ₹ 795.4. The stock reached a high of ₹ 801.8 and a low of ₹ 792.2 during the day.

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:29 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹795.4, -0.18% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80015.03, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹801.8 and a low of ₹792.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 778.93 10 789.63 20 818.96 50 895.06 100 975.40 300 969.18

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹807.12, ₹816.73, & ₹823.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹790.77, ₹784.03, & ₹774.42.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 9.26% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% & ROA of 9.00% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.97 & P/B is at 3.30.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.71% with a target price of ₹976.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.58% MF holding, & 20.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.04% in june to 10.58% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.12% in june to 20.54% in the september quarter.