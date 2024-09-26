Tata Motors share are up by 2.14%, Nifty up by 0.26%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 12:01 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹984.1, 2.14% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85435.83, up by 0.31%. The stock has hit a high of ₹986 and a low of ₹966.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 969.94 10 976.70 20 1026.02 50 1050.87 100 1011.57 300 946.63

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹978.45, ₹992.6, & ₹1002.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹954.7, ₹945.1, & ₹930.95.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 165.63% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.30 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.98% with a target price of ₹1180.76.

The company has a 41.86% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 18.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.16% in june to 4.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.18% in june to 18.12% in the september quarter.