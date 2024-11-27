Tata Motors Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Tata Motors share price are up by 0.26%, Nifty up by 0.05%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:24 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹785.25, 0.26% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80024.69, up by 0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹789.45 and a low of ₹779.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 778.93 10 789.63 20 818.96 50 895.06 100 975.40 300 969.83

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹797.45, ₹810.25, & ₹818.7, whereas it has key support levels at ₹776.2, ₹767.75, & ₹754.95.

Tata Motors Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 9.26% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% & ROA of 9.00% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.86 & P/B is at 3.25.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.29% with a target price of ₹976.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.58% MF holding, & 20.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.04% in june to 10.58% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.12% in june to 20.54% in the september quarter.