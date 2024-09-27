Tata Motors share are down by -0.18%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:10 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹991.4, -0.18% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85774.32, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1000 and a low of ₹989.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 970.16 10 975.45 20 1020.46 50 1049.65 100 1011.10 300 947.90

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1001.92, ₹1012.83, & ₹1030.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹973.17, ₹955.33, & ₹944.42.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 47.91% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.56 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.10% with a target price of ₹1180.76.

The company has a 41.86% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 18.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.16% in june to 4.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.18% in june to 18.12% in the september quarter.