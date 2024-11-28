Tata Motors Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Tata Motors share price are down by -0.14%, Nifty down by -0.77%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹ 782.95 and closed at ₹ 783.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 792.6 and a low of ₹ 779.5 during the trading session. Overall, the stock showed a slight increase, closing just above its opening price.

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:24 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹783.25, -0.14% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79438.54, down by -0.99%. The stock has hit a high of ₹792.6 and a low of ₹779.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 783.44 10 787.33 20 814.81 50 891.48 100 973.36 300 969.53

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹791.45, ₹797.9, & ₹804.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹778.9, ₹772.8, & ₹766.35.

Tata Motors Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 26.71% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% & ROA of 9.00% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.86 & P/B is at 3.25.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.61% with a target price of ₹976.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.58% MF holding, & 20.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.04% in june to 10.58% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.12% in june to 20.54% in the september quarter.