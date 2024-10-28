Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Tata Motors Share Price Today on : Tata Motors share are up by 2.07%, Nifty up by 1.12%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 864.35 and closed at 882.20. The stock reached a high of 886.85 and a low of 860.10 during the day.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:00 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price 882.2, 2.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80306.03, up by 1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 886.85 and a low of 860.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5880.76
10895.81
20919.71
50991.05
1001002.92
300967.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 880.55, 897.1, & 908.8, whereas it has key support levels at 852.3, 840.6, & 824.05.

Tata Motors Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 9.66% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.45 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 30.02% with a target price of 1147.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.76% MF holding, & 20.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.52% in june to 4.76% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.12% in june to 20.54% in the september quarter.

Tata Motors share price up 2.07% today to trade at 882.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Ashok Leyland are falling today, but its peers Maruti Suzuki India, Jupiter Wagons, Force Motors are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.12% & 1.14% each respectively.

