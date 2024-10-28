Tata Motors Share Price Today on : Tata Motors share are up by 2.07%, Nifty up by 1.12%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹ 864.35 and closed at ₹ 882.20. The stock reached a high of ₹ 886.85 and a low of ₹ 860.10 during the day.

Tata Motors Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:00 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹882.2, 2.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80306.03, up by 1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹886.85 and a low of ₹860.1 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 880.76 10 895.81 20 919.71 50 991.05 100 1002.92 300 967.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹880.55, ₹897.1, & ₹908.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹852.3, ₹840.6, & ₹824.05.

Tata Motors Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 9.66% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.45 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 30.02% with a target price of ₹1147.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.76% MF holding, & 20.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 4.52% in june to 4.76% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.12% in june to 20.54% in the september quarter.