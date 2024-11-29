Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Tata Motors Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Tata Motors share price are up by 0.44%, Nifty up by 0.71%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Tata Motors share price are up by 0.44%, Nifty up by 0.71%

Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 780.4 and closed at 783.3. The stock reached a high of 784.8 and a low of 777 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a slight increase in value from the opening to the closing price.

Tata MotorsShare Price Today on 29-11-2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:00 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price 783.3, 0.44% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79807.02, up by 0.97%. The stock has hit a high of 784.8 and a low of 777 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5785.68
10785.08
20810.76
50887.42
100971.38
300969.05

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 790.23, 798.57, & 804.53, whereas it has key support levels at 775.93, 769.97, & 761.63.

Tata Motors Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 2.36% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% & ROA of 9.00% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.82 & P/B is at 3.23.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.60% with a target price of 976.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.58% MF holding, & 20.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.04% in june to 10.58% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.12% in june to 20.54% in the september quarter.

Tata Motors share price up 0.44% today to trade at 783.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Ashok Leyland, Jupiter Wagons, Force Motors are falling today, but its peers Maruti Suzuki India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.71% & 0.97% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.