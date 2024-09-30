Tata Motors share are down by -1.45%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:00 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹978, -1.45% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹997.75 and a low of ₹977 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 979.58 10 976.20 20 1008.29 50 1048.44 100 1010.98 300 949.53

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹997.0, ₹1004.0, & ₹1008.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹986.0, ₹982.0, & ₹975.0.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 39.50% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.56 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.73% with a target price of ₹1180.76.

The company has a 41.86% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 18.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.16% in june to 4.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.18% in june to 18.12% in the september quarter.