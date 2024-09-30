Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Tata Motors share are down by -1.45%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Tata Motors share are down by -1.45%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 992.4 and closed at 978. The stock reached a high of 997.75 and a low of 977 during the day.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:00 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price 978, -1.45% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 997.75 and a low of 977 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5979.58
10976.20
201008.29
501048.44
1001010.98
300949.53

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 997.0, 1004.0, & 1008.0, whereas it has key support levels at 986.0, 982.0, & 975.0.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 39.50% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.56 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.73% with a target price of 1180.76.

The company has a 41.86% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 18.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.16% in june to 4.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.18% in june to 18.12% in the september quarter.

Tata Motors share price down -1.45% today to trade at 978 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, Jupiter Wagons, Force Motors are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.07% & -1.14% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.