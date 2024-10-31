Tata Motors Share Price Today on : Tata Motors share are down by -0.74%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 847.55 and closed at 834.10. The stock reached a high of 847.55 and a low of 832.05 during the day.

Published31 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Tata Motors Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:00 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price 834.1, -0.74% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of 847.55 and a low of 832.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5868.62
10883.44
20907.44
50981.75
1001001.85
300969.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 844.75, 853.9, & 860.25, whereas it has key support levels at 829.25, 822.9, & 813.75.

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 46.71% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.24 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 37.51% with a target price of 1147.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.76% MF holding, & 20.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.52% in june to 4.76% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.12% in june to 20.54% in the september quarter.

Tata Motors share price down -0.74% today to trade at 834.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland are falling today, but its peers Jupiter Wagons, Force Motors are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

