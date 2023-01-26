Tata Motors shares: Should you buy as carmaker returns to profit in Q3 after 7 quarters?2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 10:20 AM IST
- Tata Motors beat expectations to post a profit for the first time in two years
Homegrown carmaker Tata Motors Ltd beat expectations to post a profit for the first time after seven quarters as improving semiconductor chip supplies and rising demand helped its luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) turn profitable. It's consolidated net profit a consolidated net profit of ₹3,043 crore in the December 2022 quarter (Q3 FY23) as against a net loss of ₹1,451 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×