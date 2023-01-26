“JLR maintained its 4Q guidance and expects chip constraints to ease gradually. It has strong order book with 74% of orders for new RR, RR-Sport & Defender. We now expect a lower net loss in FY23 and raise FY24-25E EPS by a slight 3-5%. Despite the near-term pressures at JLR, we like Tata given the cyclical recovery and improved franchise in India, early leadership in India EVs, and JLR focus returning to higher-margin Land Rover models. We retain Buy on Tata Motors shares with a target price of ₹565 (earlier ₹540 PT)," said brokerage Jefferies.