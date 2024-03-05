Tata Motors, State Bank Of India & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Tata Motors, State Bank Of India, Maruti Suzuki India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -98.5(-0.44%) points and Sensex was down by -348.01(-0.47%) points at 05 Mar 2024 10:59:54 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -130.1(-0.27%) at 05 Mar 2024 10:44:57 IST.In the BSE Sensex index Tata Motors, State Bank Of India, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel were the top gainers while Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda, Bandhan Bank were the top gainers while Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}