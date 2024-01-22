Markets
Tata Motors was the top Nifty gainer of 2023. But this EV stock is a better bet
Equitymaster 6 min read 22 Jan 2024, 01:35 PM IST
SummaryThis Tirupati-headquartered company boasts better fundamentals than Tata Motors, and a wider exposure to the electric vehicle theme
As governments, industries and consumers around the world embrace cleaner alternatives, electric vehicles are set to redefine the future of transportation, promising a more sustainable and efficient era on the roads.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less