Tata Multicap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Tata Multicap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Murthy Nagarajan,Rahul Singh,Tejas Gutka,Kapil Malhotra, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Tata Multicap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹3172.18 crore. Under the guidance of Murthy Nagarajan,Rahul Singh,Tejas Gutka,Kapil Malhotra, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of equity and equity related securities across market capitalization. This detailed review of Tata Multicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Tata Multicap Fund returned -5.33%, showing a negative delta of -1.68% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -8.06% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -6.00% -7.26% 1.26% 1 Year 8.46% 8.25% 0.21% 3 Years 0.00% 36.84% -36.84% 5 Years 0.00% 113.64% -113.64%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 15.98% Construction Services 8.1% Auto & Truck Parts 6.77% Consumer Financial Services 6.23% Software & Programming 6.01% Misc. Capital Goods 3.92% Electric Utilities 3.82% Communications Services 3.13% Chemical Manufacturing 2.89% Biotechnology & Drugs 2.87% Oil & Gas Operations 2.48% Iron & Steel 2.16% Construction - Raw Materials 2.03% Natural Gas Utilities 1.93% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 1.81% Misc. Financial Services 1.79% Coal 1.69% Investment Services 1.6% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 1.42% Real Estate Operations 1.37% Metal Mining 1.35% Beverages (Alcoholic) 1.33% Tires 1.33% Motion Pictures 1.17% Personal & Household Prods. 1.12% Trucking 1.12% Healthcare Facilities 1.09% Apparel/Accessories 0.93% Hotels & Motels 0.92% Appliance & Tool 0.88% Restaurants 0.84% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 0.84% Electronic Instr. & Controls 0.81% Broadcasting & Cable TV 0.59% Food Processing 0.51% Retail (Department & Discount) 0.51%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.62, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.64% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Waaree Energies 0.45% 53226 14.49 Greenpanel Industries 0.39% 321376 12.52

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value (in Cr) Bandhan Bank 4017400.0 3000000.0 54.67 Kirloskar Pneumatic Company 236369.0 209369.0 34.80

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: