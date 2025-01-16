Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Tata Multicap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Tata Multicap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Tata Multicap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Murthy Nagarajan,Rahul Singh,Tejas Gutka,Kapil Malhotra, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Tata Multicap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 3172.18 crore. Under the guidance of Murthy Nagarajan,Rahul Singh,Tejas Gutka,Kapil Malhotra, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of equity and equity related securities across market capitalization. This detailed review of Tata Multicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Tata Multicap Fund returned -4.96%, showing a negative delta of -3.45% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -8.81% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -7.46% -6.43% -1.03%
1 Year 5.74% 9.51% -3.77%
3 Years 0.00% 37.58% -37.58%
5 Years 0.00% 114.76% -114.76%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank3.93%
Bharti Airtel3.14%
State Bank Of India3.12%
Axis Bank2.53%
NTPC2.46%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks15.29%
Construction Services8.58%
Software & Programming6.79%
Auto & Truck Parts6.38%
Consumer Financial Services5.89%
Misc. Capital Goods3.76%
Electric Utilities3.19%
Communications Services3.14%
Biotechnology & Drugs3.03%
Chemical Manufacturing2.52%
Oil & Gas Operations2.31%
Iron & Steel2.09%
Construction - Raw Materials2.01%
Natural Gas Utilities1.88%
Electronic Instr. & Controls1.77%
Misc. Financial Services1.74%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures1.68%
Investment Services1.6%
Tires1.57%
Coal1.46%
Metal Mining1.46%
Real Estate Operations1.45%
Apparel/Accessories1.44%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)1.35%
Trucking1.22%
Beverages (Alcoholic)1.19%
Healthcare Facilities1.16%
Personal & Household Prods.1.08%
Motion Pictures0.99%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers0.91%
Appliance & Tool0.85%
Restaurants0.81%
Hotels & Motels0.73%
Broadcasting & Cable TV0.6%
Food Processing0.59%
Retail (Department & Discount)0.46%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.62, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.64% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Senco Gold1.21%35555538.14
Vishal Mega Mart1.08%320511034.12

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
HDFC Bank800000.0700000.0124.10
Balkrishna Industries189500.0170000.049.48
Gravita India217666.0211558.046.11
Shriram Pistons & Rings173152.0146576.032.03

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Federal Bank2975000.02300000.046.01
Brigade Enterprises375000.0324652.040.36
Uno Minda440000.0365000.038.45
Radico Khaitan169637.0144637.037.70

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

