Tata Power share are down by -0.24%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹ 443.8 and closed at ₹ 442.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 446.1 and a low of ₹ 439.65 during the day.

At 17 Sep 11:17 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹442.25, -0.24% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83044.29, up by 0.07%.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 436.10 10 430.54 20 426.89 50 430.27 100 433.92 300 397.52

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -57.41% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 38.43 .

The company has a 46.86% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in march to 9.50% in the june quarter.