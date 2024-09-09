Tata Power share are down by -0.47%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 416.95 and closed at 415. The stock reached a high of 418.25 and a low of 411.15 during the session.

Livemint
Published9 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

At 09 Sep 11:08 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price 415, -0.47% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81372.06, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of 418.25 and a low of 411.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5424.98
10425.56
20421.25
50430.22
100433.68
300393.17

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 420.92, 424.58, & 427.87, whereas it has key support levels at 413.97, 410.68, & 407.02.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -43.82% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 36.14 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.19% with a target price of 405.92631579.

The company has a 46.86% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.61% in march to 7.90% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in march to 9.50% in june quarter.

Tata Power share price down -0.47% today to trade at 415 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions are falling today, but its peers Adani Power, JSW Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.23% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsTata Power share are down by -0.47%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

150.20
11:10 AM | 9 SEP 2024
-1.05 (-0.69%)

Bharat Electronics

280.10
11:10 AM | 9 SEP 2024
-3.55 (-1.25%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

297.70
11:10 AM | 9 SEP 2024
-11.2 (-3.63%)

Indian Oil Corporation

176.25
11:10 AM | 9 SEP 2024
-0.4 (-0.23%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

EPL

268.70
11:01 AM | 9 SEP 2024
13.8 (5.41%)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

1,160.95
11:01 AM | 9 SEP 2024
53.3 (4.81%)

Glenmark Life Sciences

1,198.55
11:00 AM | 9 SEP 2024
49 (4.26%)

Doms Industries

2,728.55
11:01 AM | 9 SEP 2024
97.55 (3.71%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,360.000.00
    Chennai
    73,310.000.00
    Delhi
    73,460.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,310.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.09
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue