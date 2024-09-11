Tata Power share are down by -0.76%, Nifty up by 0.09%

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 446 and closed at 441.7. The stock reached a high of 448.9 and a low of 441 during the day.

Published11 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

At 11 Sep 11:10 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price 441.8, -0.76% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82042.71, up by 0.15%. The stock has hit a high of 448.9 and a low of 441 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5421.94
10425.54
20421.24
50429.94
100433.49
300393.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 455.07, 463.88, & 481.17, whereas it has key support levels at 428.97, 411.68, & 402.87.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was 82.80% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 38.60 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.12% with a target price of 405.92631579.

The company has a 46.86% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.61% in march to 7.90% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in march to 9.50% in june quarter.

Tata Power share price down -0.76% today to trade at 441.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Energy Solutions are falling today, but its peers Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, JSW Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.09% & 0.15% each respectively.

First Published:11 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
