Tata Power share are down by -1.38%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Tata Power Share Price Today
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|462.65
|10
|463.01
|20
|461.86
|50
|441.38
|100
|439.34
|300
|414.11
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -28.05% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in to 9.50% in the quarter.
Tata Power share price down -1.38% today to trade at ₹454 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions are falling today, but its peers JSW Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.49% & -0.42% each respectively.
