Tata Power share are down by -1.38%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Tata Power Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:04 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹454, -1.38% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81162.98, down by -0.42%. The stock has hit a high of ₹462.7 and a low of ₹451.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 462.65 10 463.01 20 461.86 50 441.38 100 439.34 300 414.11

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -28.05% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 39.91 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in to 9.50% in the quarter.