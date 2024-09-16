Tata Power share are up by 0.33%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 443.2 and closed slightly higher at 443.3. The stock reached a high of 451.6 and a low of 441.2 during the day.

Livemint
Published16 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

At 16 Sep 11:17 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price 443.3, 0.33% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82967.01, up by 0.09%. The stock has hit a high of 451.6 and a low of 441.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5436.10
10430.54
20426.89
50430.27
100433.92
300396.85

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was 1.82% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 38.29 .

The company has a 46.86% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in march to 9.50% in the june quarter.

Tata Power share price up 0.33% today to trade at 443.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Energy are falling today, but its peers Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.1% & 0.09% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsTata Power share are up by 0.33%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power

676.40
11:18 AM | 16 SEP 2024
42.85 (6.76%)

Tata Steel

154.35
11:18 AM | 16 SEP 2024
0.95 (0.62%)

Bank Of Baroda

240.35
11:18 AM | 16 SEP 2024
1.05 (0.44%)

Tata Power

443.70
11:18 AM | 16 SEP 2024
1.85 (0.42%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Triveni Engineering & Indus

507.00
11:16 AM | 16 SEP 2024
33.15 (7%)

Adani Power

674.70
11:16 AM | 16 SEP 2024
41.15 (6.5%)

Adani Green Energy

1,899.45
11:16 AM | 16 SEP 2024
111.6 (6.24%)

Dixon Technologies (India)

13,755.00
11:16 AM | 16 SEP 2024
733.6 (5.63%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,120.00130.00
    Chennai
    73,260.00160.00
    Delhi
    75,415.00105.00
    Kolkata
    75,750.00150.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue