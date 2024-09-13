Tata Power share are up by 1.01%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹ 446.55 and closed at ₹ 444.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 449.5 and a low of ₹ 443 during the day.

At 13 Sep 11:15 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹444.25, 1.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82958.71, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of ₹449.5 and a low of ₹443 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 427.25 10 428.59 20 423.50 50 429.99 100 433.68 300 395.75

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was 56.03% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 38.13 .

The company has a 46.86% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in march to 9.50% in the june quarter.