Tata Power share are up by 3.78%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 422 and closed at 433.65. The stock reached a high of 435.3 and a low of 420 during the day.

Livemint
Published10 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

At 10 Sep 11:08 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price 433.65, 3.78% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81664.58, up by 0.13%. The stock has hit a high of 435.3 and a low of 420 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5424.98
10425.56
20421.25
50430.22
100433.68
300393.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 421.13, 423.97, & 428.88, whereas it has key support levels at 413.38, 408.47, & 405.63.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -24.91% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 36.22 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.39% with a target price of 405.92631579.

The company has a 46.86% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.61% in march to 7.90% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in march to 9.50% in june quarter.

Tata Power share price has gained 3.78% today to trade at 433.65 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.1% & 0.13% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsTata Power share are up by 3.78%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Power

433.20
11:10 AM | 10 SEP 2024
15.35 (3.67%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.65
11:10 AM | 10 SEP 2024
4.6 (3.46%)

Tata Steel

149.00
11:10 AM | 10 SEP 2024
-0.4 (-0.27%)

Bharat Electronics

284.25
11:10 AM | 10 SEP 2024
2.7 (0.96%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Prism Johnson

185.90
11:06 AM | 10 SEP 2024
11.7 (6.72%)

One 97 Communications

662.90
11:06 AM | 10 SEP 2024
34.9 (5.56%)

Allcargo Logistics

69.11
11:06 AM | 10 SEP 2024
3.6 (5.5%)

Sumitomo Chemical India

559.65
11:06 AM | 10 SEP 2024
28.05 (5.28%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,360.000.00
    Chennai
    73,310.000.00
    Delhi
    73,460.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,310.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue