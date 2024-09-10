Tata Power share are up by 3.78%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹ 422 and closed at ₹ 433.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 435.3 and a low of ₹ 420 during the day.

At 10 Sep 11:08 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹433.65, 3.78% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81664.58, up by 0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹435.3 and a low of ₹420 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 424.98 10 425.56 20 421.25 50 430.22 100 433.68 300 393.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹421.13, ₹423.97, & ₹428.88, whereas it has key support levels at ₹413.38, ₹408.47, & ₹405.63.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -24.91% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 36.22 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.39% with a target price of ₹405.92631579.

The company has a 46.86% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.61% in march to 7.90% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in march to 9.50% in june quarter.