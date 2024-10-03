Tata Power share are down by -2.2%, Nifty down by -1.5%

Tata Power Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:01 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹470.4, -2.2% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82936.79, down by -1.58%. The stock has hit a high of ₹477.95 and a low of ₹467.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 478.56 10 464.48 20 448.02 50 436.03 100 436.34 300 407.92

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹488.5, ₹495.75, & ₹500.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹476.7, ₹472.15, & ₹464.9.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was -11.12% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 41.71 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.14% with a target price of ₹418.00.

The company has a 46.86% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.61% in march to 7.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in march to 9.50% in the june quarter.